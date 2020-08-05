Failing Is Not Always An Indication That You Are Dull

By Chibamba Kanyama

Some of the world’s most innovative and creative individuals rarely do well academically; others even fail exams and get hugely frustrated. One reality is some of these individuals just fail to comply with set standards and norms; they look at equations and conclude they can create their own equations. It is in that process of failing to conform to set standards, standards set by other intelligent people, that they fail the exam.

Conformists usually do better; they memorize other people’s works and once they comply, they are given high marks. However, they rarely create anything new and their progression in life is generally limited. They conform at workplaces, thrive and get promoted but will rarely create anything of their own that employs others (nothing wrong about them at all!)!

If Jesus were to sit an exam under the Sanhedrin or Jews norms, and live by them, He was going to fail. He refused to conform. His perspective or worldview was different and it was this mindset and approach to issues that changed the world past, present and in future.

He challenged (religious) conformism when He said, ‘’No one sews a patch of unshrunk cloth on an old garment. Otherwise, the new piece will pull away from the old, making the tear worse. And no one pours new wine into old wineskins. Otherwise, the wine will burst the skins, and both the wine and the wineskins will be ruined. No, they pour new wine into new wineskins.” Mark 2:21-22

He simply changed the status quo. Innovation, creativity is Biblical and it’s encouraged. There is so much in the horizon awaiting your special touch but you have to go beyond the ordinary; those things that have been accepted as the standard.

Failing is not always an indication that you are dull; at times, it could be a signal that you are gifted in some other areas for which you can make a breakthrough that will change the course of the world. Tap into your gifting, release your potential, understand yourself and how you can do things differently. If you cannot fit into this world, let the world fit into you.

In any case, conforming at times denies us the opportunity to realise our true worth as the Apostle Paul warned, ‘Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is–His good, pleasing and perfect will.’ Rom 12:2