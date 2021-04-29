By Duncan Larry Jr.

Failures of UPND that MUST be addressed:

1. UPND as a political party needs to be seen to be spear heading and implementing peaceful and legal vote protection and related processes protection strategies, the public has been supporting UPND with votes in the 2001, 2015 and 2016 elections which UPND claimed they won but failed to protect therefore wasting the public’s time and efforts.

2. The self entitlement is what has caused UPND to be extremely lazy, extremely sleepy, extremely naive, extremely boring to the extent that there has been no proper vote protection or protection of related processes, or grass root mobilization and forming of structures in all constituencies and wards, simply leading to a lot of deception.

4. If UPND continues failing a third alternative will rise up and UPND will be remembered as a party that was extremely sleepy, extremely naive, extremely lazy that failed to protect the votes and the related processes, and failed to form structures in all constituencies and wards.

5. UPND must allegedly never fall into the traps or using the alleged tribal propaganda as an excuse but the reason is extremely laziness, extremely sleepiness, extremely naiveness.

7. Why didn’t UPND form and maintain structures in all constituencies and wards after 2001, before 2006, before 2008, before 2011 and before 2015. If UPND continues failing to protect votes and the related processes, and failing to form and maintain structures in all constituencies a third alternative will arise to stand up for Zambia in an alleged hostile environment.

8. Welcoming everyone with no proper scrutiny in the name of numbers and even giving them positions where some end up being elected but later resign and leave the party, after failing to form and maintain structures in all constituencies and wards.

9. Failing to empower loyal audited UPND members and loyal audited UPND youths with positions and vote protection and vote related processes protections.

10. Failing to create a very strong campaign team of paid and volunteer skilled and political strategists like in developed countries.

11. Partnering with candidates based upon poor judgement after failing to form and maintain structures in all constituencies and wards.

12. UPND should change their deceptive self entitlement approach of economic fixers and instead be seen to fix everything in Zambia including being politically strategic in a hostile environment. There are a lot of economic competent zambians in the country who may not be political strategists, so the UPND deception should stop of only being economic fixers they must balance it with political strategy in an alleged very hostile environment. They do not want to be remembered as an extremely lazy, extremely sleepy, extremely naive party.

13. How was it possible for one party to allegedly win the bye elections if they were allowed complaining in a meeting that their party has failed to mobilize a. Did the people who were allegedly ferried from other places also vote, b. did the voters registers match with the people who were voting, were they all counted and were the UPND members available during the vote tallying and vote verification c. What about the UPND members who were imprisoned, what were the impacts.d. What of guns in a polling station e.What of distribution of relief food f. How possible is it that some polling stations had zero votes, are there no UPND members, no UPND structures in those areas. g. Which candidate was more popular on the ground . h. UPND need to seriously introspect. I. Why didn’t UPND see what MMD saw, it had to take MMD to speak out and yet UPND was busy congratulating. UPND is extremely lazy, extremely weak in vote protection and the related processes. What would have happened if MMD did not participate, such issues were not going to be known.

14. How UPND was caught unawares concerning the unauthorized man in the computer room, missing/ unsigned forms, violence during vote tallying etc shows that they don’t understand who and what they are fighting against. This and other unqualitative things just proves that UPND doesn’t know and understand what they are up against and they are not equal to the task peacefully and legally.

16. UPND needs to pull up their socks peacefully and legally instead of only relying on pictures and videos of large crowds, press statements, Facebook posts, slogans, complaints and jokes

17. No plans for Allegedly ensuring that polling agents are not violently chased out from polling stations

18. No plans Ensuring that your Bally can campaign in the same location with the humble one

19. No plans of Ensuring that ballots are not printed in Dubai against stakeholders requests

20. No plans of Ensuring that ballots are not intercepted during transportation and no Bally supporter challenging them is jailed for trumped up charges

21. No plans of Ensuring that voter registration is 100% quality

22. No plans of Ensuring that all polling stations have your representatives, CCMG reported that in 2015 and 2016 not all polling stations had your representatives

23. No plans of Ensuring that the speaker acts during election petitions

24. No plans of Ensuring that constitutional court finalizes everything during 14 days.

25. No plans of Ensuring that voters are not bribed.

26. No plans of Ensuring that campaigns and grassroots mobilizations are free from intimidation and violence including police intimidation and brutality by using peaceful and legal pressure.

27. No plans of Ensuring that unauthorized people are not in the vote tallying server room etc.

28. No plans of Ensuring that tribalism propaganda is prosecuted by the law because the law is clear.

29. No plans ofAddressing freemasonary propaganda, privatization propaganda and wickedness shall not enter 2021 branding, Prophecy brandings .

30. No plans of Ensuring that your supporters and sympathizers are able to vote without intimidation and violence.

31. No plans of Ensuring that all your votes are counted and protected including vote protection way before elections, during elections and after elections.

32. No plans of Ensuring that bill 10 does not become law even in future because rational Zambians have rejected it.

33. No plans of Ensuring that all vote tally totals are signed by all polling agents and displayed outside the polling station

34. No plans of Ensuring that allegedly no one is locked up in a room performing unqualitative tasks

35. No plans of Addressing propaganda through sponsored opposition parties or those without genuineness for the country . You have a lot of work to do, 90% should be addressing these issues and 10% for your Bally slogans.

36. No plans of Ensuring that your elected officials are not bought.

37. No plans of Strong grassroots mobilizations and forming and strengthening structures in all wards and constituencies.

38. Alleged corruption in adoption of some candidates before the 2016 elections and during the 2020 convention.

39. Address alleged Un qualitative new voter register with un qualitative numbers in eastern, Muchinga, Luapula and northern provinces peacefully and legally and camp their with human rights local and international organizations during campaigns . Address alleged voter suppression in Copperbelt, north western, western and southern provinces.

The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is when good men do nothing.