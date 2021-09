Prophet Ian Genesis writes!

ARREST ME INSTEAD

Faith Musonda is my spiritual Daughter, it’s me who prayed for her to have alot of money, she come to me in 2018 asking me to pray for her she needed (miracle money).

I prayed for her and that is how she got those millions,so instead of arresting her come and arrest me. Cause it was me who did miracle money..says Ian Genesis.

SOURCE: Chinews Zambia