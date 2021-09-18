ZAMBIA POLICE AND BOZ TO RECOUNT THE MONEY AND THE AMOUNT MAY DECREASE OR INCREASE???

Police are still looking for Faith Musonda, the suspected owner of over K65Million found in a house in Lusaka’s New Kasama.

Lusaka Province Deputy Police Commissioner, James Masiye says the police together with the Bank of Zambia are yet to recount the money.

He says depending on what may be counted, the money recovered may become more or less.

Meanwhile, Mr. Masiye has refuted claims that the police have received a letter from the suspect’s lawyers MYM Legal Associates who are demanding for an immediate release of the money.

He says the police have not received any such letter.

According to the forfeiture of proceeds of crime act under section 71 any person who after the commencement of the act receives, possess, conceals, disposes off or brings into Zambia any money or other property that maybe reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime commits an offence and is liable upon conviction to imprisonment for a period of not exceeding five years.