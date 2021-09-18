Faith Musonda wants her money back

FAITH MUSONDA’S LAWYERS SAY SHE HAD JUST SOLD EMERALDS AT A PUBLIC AUCTION, AND PAID HER TAXES

17 September, 2021

Inspector General of Police,

Zambia Police Headquarters,

Independence Avenue

Lusaka.

Dear Sir,

*RE: DEMAND FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE OF ZMW 65 330 000.00 AND USD$ 57 350.00*

We have been retained by Faith Musonda, kindly therefore note our interest .

Our client informs us that sometime on 17 September, 2021, your officers purporting to act on a tip off from members of the public unlawfully broke into our clients house plot F/206, New Kasama, Lusaka . Our client informs us that she is avest to the party who provided the information malifide but she will address that at an appropriate forum.

Firstly, our client wishes to clarify on your baseless assertion that she is currently on the run. She informs us that on the 9 of September, 2021, she left Zambia for business meetings in USA with her business partners who currently have business portfolios in emerald and diamonds mine in Zambia. For avoidance of doubt, kindly verify with South African Airlines ticket 22 under passport ZXY 20137853. She further informs us that she is scheduled to return to Zambia on 13 October, 2021 .

Secondly, the money in question is ZMW 65 330 000 and USD 57 350 are monies that were legitimately obtained as proceeds from the sale of minerals through the Mines Chamber of Commerce. Kindly note that our client did participate in the auction of emerald held at Mulungushi were through her partners she secured emeralds valued at USD 6 million. All the statutory fees,royalties and taxes were duly paid and transactions recorded by Bank of Zambia.

The money found in the house was meant to be deposited on Monday to which the informant was well aware and took advantage by reporting the police due to the dispute he had with our client. In sum, the money is not tainted with any illegallities.

By reason of the foregoing, we have strict instructions to demand as we do the return of the money within 48 hours to be paid to our firm.

In an event that you fail to adhere to the demand setforth above, our client and her partners shall commence court process in international court and as an interim measure, all assets belonging to the Republic of Zambia situated in foreign countries will subject of a freezing order to secure their interests.

Kindly comply to avoid the rigmarole of the attendant legal and financial inconvenience .

In the interim, kindly acknowledge receipt of the letter by signing and returning the accompanying letter.

Yours faithfully,

*MYM Legal Associates*

_Member of International Legal Network of Lawyers_