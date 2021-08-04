FAKA PRESSURE HH, SAYS MPULUNGU VOTERS

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

So much can come out of Mpulungu in Northern Province to take care of the locals and the Country at large but for a long time now, our people in this area have been subjected to severe hardships but they have now resolved to support us and they say; Bally enough of 10 years with nothing to show for it from the corrupt PF, and this time around, we are voting for you because you have a vision for us and for our nation.

Other than that, the people of Mpulungu said: FAKA PRESSURE!

Yes, we will ensure real economic development in this wonderful part of our Country which is a regional hub and gateway to neighbouring Countries.

Zambia will be better under our leadership and so vote for UPND next week.

HH aka Bally

#Time4Change

#Vote4Change

#FakaPressure

