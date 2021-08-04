FAKA PRESSURE HH, SAYS MPULUNGU VOTERS

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

So much can come out of Mpulungu in Northern Province to take care of the locals and the Country at large but for a long time now, our people in this area have been subjected to severe hardships but they have now resolved to support us and they say; Bally enough of 10 years with nothing to show for it from the corrupt PF, and this time around, we are voting for you because you have a vision for us and for our nation.

Other than that, the people of Mpulungu said: FAKA PRESSURE!

Yes, we will ensure real economic development in this wonderful part of our Country which is a regional hub and gateway to neighbouring Countries.

Zambia will be better under our leadership and so vote for UPND next week.

HH aka Bally
#Time4Change
#Vote4Change
#FakaPressure

225834729_392556588893741_1023175754378925548_n

226066124_392556665560400_1701448676793027094_n

226436308_392557635560303_3073726018827842280_n

226552892_392557368893663_1877799563379031027_n

226735211_392556828893717_3765515813248685828_n

227565037_392556952227038_4659652384801917602_n

227594288_392557062227027_5666514128399760268_n

227814235_392556895560377_199726473449981188_n

227814235_392557468893653_2052697629417242722_n

228221587_392557585560308_1060386525031983440_n

228280481_392556512227082_2606326945664050767_n

228757548_392557518893648_3191190937141874459_n

229760167_392556425560424_6565292843205714323_n

230203968_392557762226957_611045476542187797_n

230295874_392556988893701_6620236426638365130_n

230509770_392557122227021_297443322265597084_n

230532345_392557702226963_5712834712425635730_n

230606230_392557242227009_7804622431011738756_n

230885220_392557172227016_390981575101851022_n

232289149_392557308893669_1644288205420617835_n

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here