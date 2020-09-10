Fake letter purporting to be from the UPND

Lusaka (10.09.2021)It has come to our attention that there is a statement marked ‘confidential’ purported to have been written by UPND Chairperson for Information and Publicity Charles Kakoma.

This fake statement is detailing the party position on the upcoming 2021 General election and supposed preparations that have been made to win it.

We would like to state, that Honourable Kakoma has not issued such a statement to the National Management Council (NMC) or to any party organ.

This statement is fake and is clearly the work of our political competitors who are trying to destroy the reputation of the party and it’s leadership.

It is a clear act of desperation by those that want to gain political mileage by using deceitful methods.

We therefore advise all our members and friends of the UPND to ignore this statement as it does not represent the position of the party.

We condemn the use of such underhand methods with the contempt it deserves.

We will not condone anyone that tries to put our party into disrepute by circulating fake documents.

We will issue a detailed explanation on this matter.

Source: UPND MEDIA TEAM