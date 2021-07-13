By Lubinda Haabazoka

So what has happened is that a group of boys and girls have been bought for mifis. Then they have had bundles loaded for them. They are moving from page to page castigating those they perceive to not speak their voice.

Now when you have such a strategy, it creates fake support for you and it misleads you on what is actually on the ground.

The other problem is that because your internet trolls are very viscous and illogical, they paint a picture to the public that you are cruel and have dictatorial tendencies.

My advice is that you reprogram your trolls to be polite and speak more of what you plan to do rather than shoot down ideas.

People are saying that if one can behave like this when they have no instruments of power, what more when you give them the power?

Also advise your trolls to avoid certain topics because some of them are being raised to expose the trolls. One can’t have the same people running from page to page with identical negative and vicious comments.

Normal and real people on social media know what is happening because you normally disappear just after new office leaders are sworn in.

Allow free public discourse if you are democrats. If not, then you have no space in Zambia.

No amount of insults will shut our pages down😂😂😂😂

This advice is free.