ZAMBIA Medical Association (ZMA) president Dr. Samson Chisele has appealed to the public to desist from sharing and disseminating damaging fake information on Covid-19 to arrest anxiety. He has urged the public keep themselves abreast with correct details about Covid-19 from reputable organizations and media houses.

And Dr Chisele has further advised the medical industry to suspend big gatherings and conferences that involve participants from countries that are affected by the coronavirus.

In a statement, Dr Chisele further requested the corporate industry in Zambia to implement preventive and precautionary measures as advised by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Companies and businesses that have staff that travel are advised to institute cross-border travel restrictions and prepare for workplace measures with respect to Covid-19,” Dr Chisele said.

He also appealed to the public to desist from sharing and disseminating damaging fake information of the disease to arrest anxiety.

And Dr Chisele has appealed to the media industry to reach out to health experts prior to publishing stories on Covid-19 in order to give positive and accurate information.

In addition, Dr Chisele called upon religious leaders, community leaders, celebrities, media personalities, social media influencers and leaders in their various fields to use their platforms to promote awareness and positive messages on Covid-19.