PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Lusaka_15th March 2020

FAKE UPND STATEMENT ON SANGWA AUTHORED BY PF

It has been brought to our attention that there is a fake statement written by the Patriotic Front purporting to have been issued by the UPND Secretary General condemning prominent lawyer John Sangwa .

We wish to state that the fake statement dated 13th March 2020 on John Sangwa SC by the desperate Patriotic Front (PF) purported to have been issued by the United Party for National Development Secretary General Stephen Katuka did not originate from his office .

We wish to strongly dismiss the fake statement with the contempt it deserves .

At no time has the UPND condemned John Sangwa SC. Instead the UPND condemns the decision by the Judiciary Acting Registrar to ban Mr Sangwa from appearing in any court in Zambia without following the rule of law.

We detest the tyranical approach to those with dissenting views by Edgar Lungu’s administration.

Mr Sangwa is a defender of the rule of law and a role model to men and women who would want to see a better Zambia in which people respect the law.

The UPND would like to warn all those involved in abusing public offices of stern action some day.

We would like to urge the police and ZICTA to take interest in people generating fake news like this one and arrest them.

My office has not issued such a statement . Consider it fake .

Issued by:

Stephen Katuka

UPND Secretary General