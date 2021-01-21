FALSE PROPHET M. MESALA’S CLAIMS OF RAISING A WOMAN FROM THE DEAD ARE COMPLETELY FAKE

As usual, this false prophets’ claims are full of unanswered questions like, What is the woman’s name? Which hospital certified her as dead? Where is her death certificate? Which of her family members came forward to verify the false prophets’ description of the “resurrection”?

The questions are endless because these false Prophets feed on the ignorance of their congregation.

I can tell you quite conclusively that the nameless woman did not die and False Prophet M. Masela did not raise her from the dead. These chaps need to be rounded up like cattle and they need to be arrested for the cheap shallow tricks they perform in front of their unschooled congregations.

What tribe is Masela from? Which village and which chief? These false prophets use flamboyant names to hide their true NRC names and their given birth names.

They sell cheap oil and deceive their congregants for profit.

As soon as they post an outrageous event like raising someone from the dead, they immediately post their phone numbers so that people can call and send them cash on airtel money.

I urge the police to investigate Mesala’s false claims of raising a woman from the dead.

We can’t have our citizens being duped by these crooks…they shouldn’t get away with antics that are shrouded in falsehood.

SMLtv

#CageThosePapas