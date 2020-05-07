The family of slain Chazanga Primary school pupil Frank Mugala is still seeking for justice.

Mugala was shot dead by the police on February 6 during the gassing incidence that occurred early this year.

Family spokesperson Christopher Mugala says since the death of his nephew, government has gone quiet over the matter.

Mr. Mugala has further disclosed that the family is in the process of writing to the attorney general to find out what has caused the delay in handling the matter.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission says investigations are still ongoing.