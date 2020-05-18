FAMILY OF LATE IAN DEMANDS QUICK PROBE INTO DEATH

Family of deceased Biomedical Scientist Ian Mutambo have demanded that government concludes investigations into the death of Ian Mutambo by month end so that they know if they will be compensated or not.

The family wonders what government is still investigating eleven days after his death when everyone knows Ian died in a road traffic accident.

Ian Mutambo was transporting Coronavirus samples from North-westen to Copperbelt when he met his fate in a road carnage.

Meanwhile Zambia has recorded 74 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative cases to 753.