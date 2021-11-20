Famous Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary- Technical Services, Dr.Jobbicks Kalumba has been relieved of his duties. He has been replaced with Mr Joe Kamoko..
Go well ba jobbick, we will miss your approach to education in zambia,. At some point, you sounded like a pastor preaching to unrepentant congregation. You have a contribution and it is always good to leave when people are still clapping and cheering. All the best sir in your next life. I see you leacturing or retiring to the farm and preaching at church. Mark my words, you have the potential to be a great pastor.