Jobbicks Kalumba

Famous Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary- Technical Services, Dr.Jobbicks Kalumba has been relieved of his duties. He has been replaced with Mr Joe Kamoko..

1 COMMENT

  1. Go well ba jobbick, we will miss your approach to education in zambia,. At some point, you sounded like a pastor preaching to unrepentant congregation. You have a contribution and it is always good to leave when people are still clapping and cheering. All the best sir in your next life. I see you leacturing or retiring to the farm and preaching at church. Mark my words, you have the potential to be a great pastor.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here