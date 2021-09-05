SIANDENGE HAS ARMED ROBBERY CHARGES, HE CAN’T BE IN THE POLICE- SEAN TEMBO

“Let the law clear him before he takes up any role”

“Police must arrest Siandenge immediately and present him before court”

PeP STATEMENT No.70 ISSUED ON SUNDAY, 5th SEPTEMBER 2021: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

1. As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) we are shocked that President Hakainde Hichilema decided to appoint Mr Fanwell Siandenge as Deputy Inspector General of Police for Special Duties when he still has aggravated robbery charges pending before the Lusaka Magistrates Court. In August 2016, Mr Fanwell Siandenge was charged with aggravated robbery together with four others, and he proceeded to go on the run while the Zambia Police put up a reward of K100,000 for his capture and arrest.

2. Our expectation is that even if President Hichilema views the aggravated robbery charges against Mr Siandenge as politically motivated, he still needed to allow the due process of the law to take its course. The correct way of doing things is that Mr Siandenge should have been arrested and presented before the Lusaka Magistrates Court after which the State should have either dismissed the charges unconditionally or conditionally through a nolle prosequi. It is not acceptable for President Hakainde Hichilema to just ignore that Mr Fanwell Siandenge has aggravated robbery charges pending before the Lusaka Magistrates Court.

3. As Patriots for Economic Progress we remember vividly how Mr Hakainde Hichilema promised the Zambian people that he will respect the rule of law if elected into office as Republican President. We also remember vividly how President Hakainde Hichilema swore to protect and defend the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia on 24th August 2021 when he was sworn into office as our 7th Republican President. We are therefore shocked that barely 2 weeks later, President Hichilema is in the forefront abrogating the same Constitution that he swore to protect and defend. By appointing a fugitive from the law the President has not only breached the Constitution but has also seriously undermined our criminal justice system. The fact that the Police did not arrest Mr Siandenge when he showed up to be sworn in as Deputy IG at State House, despite there being an active warrant for his arrest, means that the Zambia Police Service in particular and law enforcement agencies in general will not be allowed to operate freely under President Hakainde Hichilema’s tenure of office. It also means that the President’s colorful speech during his inauguration about allowing law enforcement agencies to operate freely was mere rhetoric.

4. As Patriots for Economic Progress we call upon the Zambia Police Service to immediately arrest Mr Fanwell Siandenge and present him before the Lusaka Magistrates Court. If the State wants to drop the charges against Mr Siandenge, it should be done properly and in compliance with the Criminal Procedure Code Act, Cap 88 of the Laws of Zambia. It is unacceptable for President Hakainde Hichilema to undermine the laws of the Republic of Zambia just so he can accommodate a particular individual, regardless of whether he feels that the individual in question is not guilty of the offense that he is charged with. Mr Hakainde Hichilema should stop acting like a King and start acting like a Republican President.

Thank You and May God Bless the Good Citizens of the Republic of Zambia and our Hopeful Nation.

YOURS SINCERELY

SEAN E. TEMBO

PARTY PRESIDENT

PATRIOTS FOR ECONOMIC PROGRESS (PeP)