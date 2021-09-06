United Party for National Development (UPND) Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa has dismissed assertions that President Hakainde Hichilema has breached the Constitution or any law in his work or appointments.

Reacting to assertions by Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) President Sean Tembo that the President has appointed a person who is facing criminal charges for the courts, Mr Mweetwa said that the newly appointed Deputy Inspector General of Police, Fanwell Siandenge has no pending criminal cases before any competent court of law.

Mr Mweetwa called on the citizens to ignore PeP President, Mr. Sean Tembo as he was a busy body.

UPND National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso

And UPND National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso has warned PeP leader Sean Tembo to desist from issuing careless and unwarranted attacks on President Hakainde Hichilema.

UPND youths across the country wish to advise, PeP leader Sean Tembo to desist from issuing careless and unwarranted attacks on President Hakainde Hichilema and wondered if he was he is being sponsored by the Patriotic Front and its surrogates who are mute to comment on national matters for fear of being arrested hastily, knowing that they have possible corruption cases and must return money for the citizens as indicated by President Hakainde Hichilema.

In a statement to the media, Mr. Liswaniso said that Mr. Tembo who he accused to have taken issues so personal to an extent of demonizing the tribe of Mr Hichilema, would force the UPND youths to take on him thus making him credible opposition when infact he is not.

As Youths across the country, we have vowed no one is going to mislead President Hakainde Hichilema on his path to deliver the aspirations of the Zambian people.

” As Youths across the country, we have vowed no one is going to mislead President Hakainde Hichilema on his path to deliver the aspirations of the Zambian people.

“We are on the ground in both rural and urban communities to interact with the people on the UPND well spelt manifesto to rebuild and reunite Zambia.

“But we want to caution Pep leader Sean Tembo, Raphael Nakacinda not to abuse their freedom under the new dawn and divide the country based on their illogical rantings against UPND.

“President Hakainde Hichilema’s victory to the highest public office is through the courtesy of the Zambian people and confidence in his leadership. Since power lies in the people, President Hichilema and his team will continue to give credit to the Zambian people and a real celebration is that in the new dawn everyone is going to be free and enjoying liberties and equal opportunities,” he said