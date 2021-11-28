

27th November 2021

By: IP

It is unfair for government to keep farmers in suspense as to when exactly they will be paid their monies when it the duty of government to ensure that it pays what the farmers belaboured for.



Shiwang’andu member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo is of the view that the new dawn government should quickly consider paying farmers who sold their Maize to government through the Food Reseve Agency-FRA.

He said it is not a secret that farmers who sold their Maize to government have not gotten the dividends of their labour on the other hand government has not yet provided them with the farming inputs one month before the end of the year.



The Lawmaker added that since the time immemorial agriculture or Maize in particular has been the country’s number one crop, therefore the UPND government must show commitment and seriousness in the manner such matters are being handled.



Mr. Kampyongo says what makes him more sad is what he has describes as hopeless statement issued by Minister of Agriculture Mutolo Phiri in Parliament a few days ago in which he literally failed to state when the farmers will be paid, adding that even at household level a father should be able to give hope to his Children when asked why there is no food available opposed to saying I don’t know, as it is the case at hand in the new dawn government.



However, Mr. Kampyongo has assures the farmers that he will try to speak to the relevant authorities in his capacity as an MP in an effort to advocate for the payment of farmers now that the petition case is over.

This was upon being confronted by some farmers who wanting to know when government is going to pay them their dues.



The aggrieved farmers have disosed that they sold their Maize in July but up to date they have not been paid.