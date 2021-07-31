FASHION SAKALA TO LEAD RANGERS’ ATTACK IN UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUALIFIER AGAINST SWEDISH CHAMPIONS

Zambian striker Fashion Sakala will start carrying the weight of Scottish giants, Glasgow Rangers, when they bid for a place in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Sakala has started brightly at his new club with a man of the match performance against Real Madrid.

He will be expected to feature when Rangers travel to Sweden on Tuesday where they will face champions Malmo FF.

Rangers will travel to Sweden for the first leg on August 4, with the return tie on August 10.

The Ibrox side, coached by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, will face Malmo for a spot in the play-off round.

If Rangers can navigate the third qualifier and play-off round they will secure a lucrative spot in the Champions League group stage.

Meanwhile, Rangers begin their league assignments this Saturday with Fashion looking forward to his first competitive game in Scotland.

Rangers face Livinston in their opening league assignment.