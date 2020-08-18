FAST TRACK TRANSFER OFFICER INCIDENT SENDS WRONG SIGNAL TO HARDWORKING OFFICERS

By Shapa Wakun’guma

need to realise that the direction of our lives is controlled by the magnetic pull of our values. They are a force in front of us consistently reminding us to make decisions that create the direction and ultimate destination of our lives. This is true, not only for us as individuals but for the organisations, companies and the nation of which we are a part.

AnthonyRobbins

Professionals must be driven by values; carefully thought about, selected and internalised values. The ability to subordinate an impulse to a value is the essence of a professional person.

The incident trending in the past hours of an officer accused of allegedly uttering disparaging words against our Commander in Chief in which the DIG – OPS reacted upon with the speed of light without allowing the due process of investigations to take effect sends a wrong signal to the hard working officers. It is such impulsive actions that have left many officers vulnerable. It is now a typical case of; ‘Everyone for himself, God for us all.’

Officers were slowly feeling the protection that was once lost when he suddenly resurfaced with the ‘Wazakaza’ spirit. For a brief moment, there was hope for the restoration of law and order. Some of us were quick to conclude – here comes a man cut from a different cloth; devoid of the belief in the efficacy of patronage.

That behaviour as reported by various media platforms, if true, does not authentic him as a law enforcement officer; not even in the slightest.

The Zambia Police Standing Orders on page 25 Order 18 (1) and (2) states that:

(1) when an adverse report is made on a member of the police by his superior officer, the substance of the report will be communicated to him in writing if the report draws attention to faults or shortcomings which it may be within his power to remedy.

(2) the officer will be required to acknowledge receipt thereof and the receipted copy of the report will be forwarded to the Inspector General for retention in his staff file.

Further, the Disciplinary Code and Procedures for Handling Offences in the Public Service (A booklet which is a summary of section 21 of the Civil Service Commission Act, Cap 259 of the Laws of Zambia) is very clear.

Likewise procedures for handling offences in the Civil Service are well explained in the booklet as follows:

The case must be investigated, page 13, section 27 (a) There must be a hearing, page 14 section 28 Right to appeal, page 15 section 29

Officers have been hurt for far too long a time. Elenour Roosevelt observed; ‘No one can hurt you without your consent.’ This behaviour by command confirms that we are consenting to being hurt. And we may add Ghandi’s counsel also; ‘They cannot take away our self-respect if we do not give it to them.’ Unfortunately, there is no self-respect to brag about anymore.

Police Chaplaincy National Coordinator and your team, please continue praying for our Command.