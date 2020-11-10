THE fate of two Members of Parliament from the United Party for National Development (UPND) who voted for Bill 10 against an order of the party leadership is yet to be decided.

UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma said the party has not yet made a decision on the fate of the two MPs.

“On the issue regarding the two of our members of Parliament who voted, the party has not yet made any decision on their fate,” Mr Kakoma said.

The two UPND MPs, Professor Geoffrey Lungwangwa of Nalikwanda Constituency and his Solwezi Central counterpart, Mr Teddy Kasonso defied the party position on Bill 10 and voted with the ruling Patriotic Front though the bill could not amass the required two-thirds threshold to go through to the next stage.

The duo voted with PF, MMD and some independent Members of Parliament despite UPND president Hakainde Hichilema having directed all MPs to reject the bill when it was presented before the House on October 29, 2020.

The UPND claims the bill does not carry the aspirations of the Zambian people.