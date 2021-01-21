DEATH NOTICE

Father Charles Chilinda Dies

St Ignatius Parish Priest, Father Charles Chilinda has died.

Father Chilinda has been battling with Covid-19 and was admitted to hospital last week.

Father Chilinda who is also Loyola Media Director, an Apostalate of the Society of Jesus, has over the last decade emerged as a strong figure from the clergy.

He was renowned as a peace-maker and national builder and unifier, helping bringing together political figures and ending political conflicts.