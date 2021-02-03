By Simon Mwewa Lane

FATHER LASTONE LUPUPA HAS DEFILED THE PULPIT WITH HIS PARTISAN RHETORIC.

The rule is simple…If you are a clergyman and you are NOT an active politician…STAY AWAY FROM PARTISAN POLITICS.

Your congregation is comprised of many different political persuasions…some of your members belong to the current administration, others belong to the opposition and a few are undecided voters. As a Preacher of the Gospel, your responsibility is NOT to preach PARTISAN POLITICS. A clergyman is supposed to be a bridge maker…not a bridge burner.

Father Lupupa went as far as suggesting that the polls be rigged. Ichabod!! How dare he desecrates our political norms and electoral customs for his own personal gain.

Father Lupupa sounded like cadre that has no conviction or sense of loyalty to his sheep.

The Church body should defrock him for making such divisive, careless statements from the pulpit.

Your job as a Priest is to preach the Gospel.. not exhibit traits of a chitenge wearing marketeer adorned in party regalia.

The local church’s mantra should always be, “Pro-zambian…Non partisan”

SMLtv

#DefrockFatherLUPUPA