By Sara Imutowana Yeta II

Fr Lastone Lupupa apologised for his blatant treasonous statement telling government to rig the forthcoming general elections against the Electoral Act that makes provision relating to the elections to the office of the president.

It is noble that he apologised and his apology has been accepted by some sections of our society, but what about the illegality or criminality of what he said?

It seems we have a new law in Zambia where a person can engage in behaviour that is contrary to or forbidden by criminal law but as long as he or she has apologised there is no prosecution.

I was made to believe that a crime is a crime regardless of who has committed it therefore the law should take its course.

Besides, Fr Lupupa should be arrested because his apology is a clear admission of liability or guilt.

By not holding him criminally liable for breaking the law, is the criminal justice system telling us that when crime is committed as long as one renders an apology he or she will not be prosecuted?

There are also many Zambians languishing in filthy prisons for various crimes in spite of being remorseful for the crimes committed.

Fr Lupupa should be arrested unless Roman Catholic Priests have special ecclesiastical immunity and have citizenship from the Vatican.

And, if they are exempted from legal obligations, is it only Roman Catholic Priests protected from civil lawsuits or it is extended to non-Catholic religious denominations?

In addition, what is the content of this privilege of immunity and how does it sit with the Zambian law?

The law is not the law when it is only applied to a select few.

Fr Lupupa should be arrested because selective justice is injustice.

Unless lawyers advise otherwise, we will sue Fr Lupupa for his treanous statement.