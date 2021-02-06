Friday, 05.02.21

FATHER LASTONE LUPUPA’S APOLOGY IS STRATEGIC

“There are seven strategies to apologize (Trosborg 1995);

1️⃣ Minimizing the degree of offence,

2️⃣ Acknowledgment of responsibility,

3️⃣ Explanation or account,

4️⃣ Expression of apology,

5️⃣ Expressing concern for hearer,

6️⃣ Promise of forbearance, and

7️⃣ Offer of repair.”

“I leave it to you to pin-point which one of 7 strategies the Father used in this situation.”

“But whatever it is, I think that the strategy has worked out very well.”

– Peter Sinkamba, Green Party President