Sean Tembo writes:
Apart from the rigging part, Father Lupupa had a valid point. A UPND victory would be tragic to this country. A lot of us would end up in prison for no good reason. The focus should be on development and not punishing opponents.
It would be better to return to the 1911 boundaries than to share a country with some of these die hard tribalists who can not take the country anywhere.
Look at what surrogates say. Putting words in somebody’s mouth.Hakainde has not said the sort of things Sean Tembo and Lupupa have said. There are laws in this country which will catch up with certain people. It is not HH’s job to start interfering with state institutions as the PF government are doing. You have not met a gentleman until you meet with HH.
People like Sean Tembo form parties with donated money to champion wrong dealings by the PF. You can see how he made a fool of himself on TV with other Presidents of parties on the issues of electrocommission of Zambia. The has no mind of himself. Who follows Sean Tembo? I do not even think he has a wife and children.
What have you wronged Zambians that will make you end up in Prison ba Sean Tembo?
If you are connected to criminality then the law shall face you.
Zambia currently is already a tragic nightmare bcoz you don’t want to be held accountable. Why not let the Southwest go their way then as suggested by Liyunga ? Why do you feel so superior to the people from the Southwest ?