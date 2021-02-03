By Elias Munshya

#Bakwetu

Father Lupupa has the right to support the Patriotic Front.

He crossed the line, though, when he said he’s willing to rig the elections for it.

Noku seka baleseka, kwati ciweme. Is rigging an election something to laugh or joke about?

Isn’t it the PF that:

1. Committed corruption against the people of Zambia, by stealing $42 million, and yet baile tola fye ifima firetrucks ku ba sungu?

2. Committed theft by going ku malabo nokuya tola ama ambulances; and lied to the people of Zambia that they bought the ambulances at $200,000 a piece?

3. They went ku chishala and doba, condoms, antibiotics, vitamins, ne miti ishingi and then stole $17 million through a PF company called Honeybee. Abantu balwala utu swende notu sele.

4. They killed Mr. Nsama and Mr. Kaunda in broad daylight with live police ammunition? Isn’t that violence?

5. Everyday the PF is distributing stolen monies in form of donations and yet there are no drugs in hospitals. The country is broke and can’t pay lunda lunda; and yet the PF party is swimming in billions. Isn’t that violence?

6. The country is broke; and yet the PF government purchased a state of the art gulfstream plane so that ba Lungu can enjoy amanone in the air.

I wish Father Lupupa would address himself to these issues. Of course he can’t because he thinks rigging is the solution to keep the PF in power.

Calowa, bale fwaya uku konkanyapo ukwiba. Ubung’o bwa lowa.

#FatherCalowa #NoToRigging #pacipanda