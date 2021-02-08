Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu says Catholic Priest Father Lastone Lupupa should be withdrawn from conducting pastoral work.

Last week, Father Lupupa said it was better to rig elections to prevent some politicians from going to State House. “There are some of you who will never enter State House because you are too much of yourself.

Until you break down, until you become so soft, until you begin to see that there is only one of us, until you have the vocabulary of love, until you begin to condemn violence every time…