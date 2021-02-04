THE ATTACKS ON FATHER LUPUPA: MY TAKE!

===============///=======

By Peter Sinkamba

So much has been said concerning a clip featuring my Holy Father Lupupa. The Holy Bible in Galatians 6:7-8 says: “Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows. Those who live only to satisfy their own sinful nature will harvest decay and death from that sinful nature. But those who live to please the Spirit will harvest everlasting life from the Spirit.”

The Holy Father is right. There always has to be a choice between two evils, where the lesser evil triumphs.

For this readonly, it is better to provide in our statutes powers for the courts of law to sentence murderers to death, and such are executed at Mukobeko, than let the murderers to freely roam the street and kill more vulnerable souls.

The bottom line, from the sermon of Father Lupupa is that we the policians, must change our message to our people. We should preach love, unity, peace, and prosperity instead of revenge and mayhem. As the Holy Father stated, it is a lesser evil to rig an election in favour of a leader who preaches love unity, peace and prosperity than allow wicked policians win an election and at the end of the day they cause mayhem and destruction in the nation.

Rwanda and Kagame is the case in point. Kagame and his rebel group then, took up arms and killed people in government to stop them from continuing with ongoing mayhem and genocide that was being carried out by government agents at the time. In reality, both Kagame and government actions were evil as killing for whatever ends is evil. But comparatively, Kagame’s evils were lesser and in good faith than the evils of government agents. For that reason, Kagame was hailed as a hero, despite the deaths caused under his charge as rebel leader. The same is the case for our freedom fighters. They killed to liberate us from colonial evils, and thank the freedom fighters for their sacrifices.

In summary, Father Lupupa was right. In life we need to make rational choices by choosing lesser evils over heinous evils.