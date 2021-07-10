Rapper and actor Nick Cannon is saying there shouldn’t be any cause for alarm despite giving birth to four children with three different women in the space of a year. The 40-year-old father-of-seven explained he’s having the kids “on purpose.”

Cannon made those comments while hosting female rap group City Girls on his radio show on Power 106 on Wednesday. The Miami-based hip-hop duo had stopped by his show to discuss their Twerkulator music video among other things, Billboard reported.

Over the last year, Cannon’s expeditious “family expansion project” has been a topic of discussion particularly because of the time frame over which he was welcomed the four babies. So City Girls member JT joked that he should “wrap it up” during the show.

And when Cannon asked the rapper what she meant by that, she responded by saying, “Wrap it up and protect yourself” – insinuating the father-of-seven should start using condoms. Cannon, however, responded saying he wasn’t having the kids by accident and he actually knows what he’s doing.

“I’m having these kids on purpose,” he claimed. “I don’t have no accident!” He also clarified there were other women he had been intimate with that he could have gotten pregnant but he didn’t – reiterating his earlier stance that he’s well aware of what he’s doing.

“Trust me, there’s a lot of people I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t,” the Roll Bounce actor claimed. “The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant.”

“You only live once,” he concluded.

JT responded to Cannon’s comments, saying he’s entitled to do whatever he feels would make him happy. “If you’re having these kids on purpose, then it’s nothing I can tell you about your life,” JT, born Jatavia Shakara Johnson, said. “‘Cause I don’t want anybody telling me sh*t, so just be the best you,” she added.

The other member of the rap group, Yung Miami, concurred, saying: “I don’t give a f**k what nobody says, I’m going to live my life ’cause if I die, I want to be able to say I lived my life to the fullest. ‘Cause we only get one chance here.”

Cannon shares 10-year-old twins with singer and ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also has a three-year-old son with model Brittany Bell. In December last year, Cannon and Bell welcomed their second child – a girl. He then welcomed another set of twins with Abby De La Rosa on June 14 before Alyssa Scott gave birth to his seventh child on June 23, Billboard reported.