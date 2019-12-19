Talk of being ungrateful, information has emerged that the father to the lost but found Lusaka child, Mr. Mwanza Teddy has displayed the least of humanity to the police and team who played an active role in getting his Child back to safe hands.

A Kitwe woman identified as Queenstone Mwandu is allegedly to be the main character in identifying the child has not been given any token of appreciation.

And the maid who kidnapped the child has been bundled back to Lusaka by Police.