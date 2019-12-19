Talk of being ungrateful, information has emerged that the father to the lost but found Lusaka child, Mr. Mwanza Teddy has displayed the least of humanity to the police and team who played an active role in getting his Child back to safe hands.
A Kitwe woman identified as Queenstone Mwandu is allegedly to be the main character in identifying the child has not been given any token of appreciation.
And the maid who kidnapped the child has been bundled back to Lusaka by Police.
Condemning the Father who had his stolen child retrieved is unfair and inhuman. I have always told myself and other people close to me that if the motive of doing good is to be noticed and rewarded then we are missing a point.
If your desire to support your children’s education or other dependents is that in future they will provide for you is a great mistake. Do good and help those in need and God Almighty will reward you abundantly and bless you. Nowadays any help people do to others they are expect to be rewarded or appreciated. This should not be the case he who does help those in needy do the service to God and our Lord Jesus Christ.
To my dear sister who helped to retrieve the stolen child continue doing good and don’t be discouraged by the remarks of those condemning the Father of that child you retrieved. May the love of God continue abiding in you and God will remember you.