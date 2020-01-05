Rainbow Party secretary general Wynter Kabimba fears that Zambians may end up electing a worse leader than Edgar Lungu because they are fatigued with his leadership.

Kabimba observes that history has shown that bad leaders are often replaced by leaders who turn out to be worse than them.

Featuring on Radio Phoenix’s ‘Let the People Talk’ on Friday, Kabimba gave the example of Adolf Hitler of Germany and the Bolsheviks of Russia as leaders who became worse than those they took over from.

Kabimba said: “What I have seen in history is that a bad leader in office ends up bequeathing a worse leader than him when the citizens are fatigued. Hitler came to power in Germany not because he was the best but because the people in power were bad. The Bolshevik revolution in Russia in 1917 came about not because they were the best but because the Tsar and the Tsarina had taken Russia as their personal commodity.”

He continued: “So if we’re not careful we can have a situation were we move from bad to worse. Because the people will not care who the want to bring in but will only care about who they want to flash out – Lungu and his team.”

Meanwhile the Rainbow party party leader has called on Zambians to brace themselves as the worst is yet to come.