FAZ aspiring Presidential candidate Joseph Nkole has died in the early hours of today at Levy Mwanawasa hospital.

Nkole was one of the main candidates challenging incumbent president Andrew Kamanga for the FAZ top job.

Nkole is former Referees Association of Zambia (RAZ) president.

He also served FAZ as committee member under the Teddy Mulonga executive and served as spokesperson between 2004 and 2008.

May his soul rest in peace