FAZ REPORTS SPORTS MINISTER TO FIFA FOR INTERFERENCE.

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has reported Sports Minister Emmanuel Mulenga to FIFA for alleged interference in the running of football in Zambia.

Hon. Mulenga confirmed the development but denied ever interfering in the running of football.

Earlier today, the Minister held a Press briefing where he raised concerns on the failure by the Kamanga led FAZ to update government on its dealings.

Mr Mulenga informed the media that the last official correspondence his ministry had with FAZ was in October 2019.

And that his Ministry has been kept in the dark whereas the hiring of the new Chipolopolo Coach is concerned.