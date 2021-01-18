Press Statement

Football Association of Zambia

Football House, Lusaka

18th JANUARY 2021

FAZ SUSPENDS FOREST RANGERS GOALKEEPING COACH OVER UNSPORTING CONDUCT

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has suspended Forest Rangers Football Club goalkeeping coach Charles Chileshe for unsporting conduct during a FAZ/MTN Super Division Week 13 fixture between Prison Leopards and Forest Rangers at President stadium in Kabwe on Saturday.

In a letter dated 18th January 2021 addressed to the Forest Rangers General Secretary, FAZ deputy General Secretary Joseph Chimpampwe stated that Chileshe’s action of sprinkling an unknown substance in goal and urinating or simulation of urinating against one of the goalposts acted in a manner that is not consistent with the values and integrity of football as espoused by FIFA, CAF and FAZ.

“His actions have without doubt brought the name of the game into disrepute and therefore we have no option but to suspend Mr. Chileshe’s registration for the 2020/2021 season and his case shall be decided by the appropriate FAZ judicial body,” read Chimpampwe’s statement in part.

“This means that Mr. Chileshe cannot function as an official for your club in any capacity until his case is disposed of.”

Chimpampwe reiterated that FAZ will not tolerate such unsporting behaviour and Chileshe’s case shall be referred to the Disciplinary Committee.

