Press Statement

(For Immediate Release)

Football Association of Zambia

Football House, Lusaka

16th March, 2020

FAZ SUSPENDS PROVINCIAL POLLS

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to confirm that it has received an injunction today (Monday) from the Ndola High Court restraining the institution from holding its on-going provincial and national elections.

FAZ has since acknowledged receipt of the injunction and suspended the electoral process in respect of the High Court order.

The Football Association of Zambia is scheduled to hold elections on Wednesday in Muchinga province but should the Court Order still halt the process the Association will notify FIFA about the development.

FAZ has so far held elections in Eastern, Western, North Western, Copperbelt, Luapula and Northern provinces.

World governing body FIFA has guided FAZ on the electoral process from inception and on March 13, 2020 provided further guidance to FAZ on the electoral process.

Banned FAZ official Damiano Mutale and a non-member Patson Lusaka applied to have elections halted through a High Court order.

A similar attempt was made last week in the Lusaka High Court to halt the elections but after the court granted an inter-parte hearing, the process was abandoned by the litigants.

The FAZ elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) is set for March 28, 2020 in Livingstone at Fairmount Hotel.

For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Sydney Mungala

A/COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER