FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) Vice President Rix Mweemba has died after a short illness.

Mweemba, who was also a FIFA Instructor, this morning around 04:00hours at Coptic Hospital in Lusaka.

And the association says it is saddened by the sad development.

“The Football Association of Zambia is mourning the loss of a dedicated and a respected servant of Zambian football. Mr Mweemba struck us as an admirable family man. His great work ethics and selflessness cannot be doubted,” FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala said.

Prior to being appointed as Vice President in April 2017, Mr Mweemba served as FAZ Treasurer and also played a huge role in the restructuring of the Zambia Premier League as chairperson of the League Restructuring Working Group.