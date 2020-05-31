FC BALLY vs ADADA FC , FINAL – 13 MINUTES TO GO!

BOLA ni (football is) 90 minutes! The ‘humble’ goal keeper for Adada FC has left the pitch and gone to the change room to count bars of gold in his half drunk state.

He has told team mates and supporters not to worry but depend on match officials from China and an old referee Diramba who has already been promised countless bars of gold for this final match to go in his favour.

This time around, all the people in the stadium are on their feet waiting to fload the pitch in wild celebration; FC Bally is heading for a clear victory.

Nobody is happy with Adada FC style of play. But, Bunga-bunga is in over-drive running all over the pitch hoping to turn the tables having played for FC Bally last season.

Remember, Adada FC demanded that the match be played under floadlights and CHESCO is capable of doing anything stupid like swithing off power to favour the drunk ‘humble’ goalie.

This is a must win game, and FC Bally has a confotable lead. We dont know if ba Buju and Sojaz will join the game to support the losing side; Adada FC!

We know bola ni (footbal is) 90 minutes, but even if Adada FC will play by its own corrupt rules which are opposed to Fair Play, they have lost this big final match already.

This time around, FC Bally is playing to win . It’s 13 minutes to go and FC Bally is in posession, all the people in the stadium stand ready to fload the pitch in wild celebration.

This is one unfogatable and historical game, be part of it!!

Mwango

31/05/2020

Checkmate