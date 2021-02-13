FDD LEADER ADVISED TO RESPECT COURT RULING ON HH’S KALOMO FARM

Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) in Southern Province has advised Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) Edith Nawakwi to respect judicial system of the country.

Southern Province Chairperson Billiard Makwembo says there is no way Ms. Nawakwi can continue dragging the matter the court dismissed involving UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema on farm number 1924 of Kalomo.

Mr. Makwembo tells Radio Chikuni that FDD Leader Ms. Nawakwi should be cited for contempt of Court as she has continued alleging that Mr. Hichilema illegally acquired the farm in question illegally.

He states that Ms. Nawakwi’s continued attack on Mr. Hichilema is a sign of clear person hate which has nothing to do with Hatembo’s family.

Mr. Makwembo advises Ms. Nawakwi to find better ways of addressing issues she has with Mr. Hichilema rather than continuing defaming him in the media.

Earlier FDD President Edith Nawakwi challenged UPND President Hakainde Hichilema to hand over Kalomo farm to Hatembo’s family on moral grounds.

Credit Chikuni Radio