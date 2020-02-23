Fear has gripped the patriotic front party officials and former government workers in Western Province following the on going attacks on all current and former government officials in the region.

Others have run away from their homes for safety because people in Western Province are assuming that those who are gassing people are connected to the ruling party and hence the need to be sorted out.

This come in light with the attacks of Lukulu DC’s messenger who has been arrested together with his mitete DC counterpart.

The duo were caught on Thursday in Lukulu at old market around 02:00hrs by the mob.

The attacks on both DC’s for Lukulu and Mitete districts and the brutal killing of PF western publicity vice secretary in Kaoma all these happened yesterday.

In another development, Mandanga youths in Mongu district last night were protesting and making noise at the road side throughout the night without having a victim.

Youths who were moving with machetes, knives, ropes, pangas and other weapons had set another road block searching the vehicles in the night.

Despite the Police ordering them to stop and abandon the check point earlier in the day, the mob mobilised themselves around 23hrs regrouped and mounted the check point. – Zambian Watch