PHOTOGRAPHER Chellah Tukuta says he had left detention stronger and more courageous.

Chellah was granted bail by the Ndola Magistrates Court this morning after spending more than a week on detention on criminal libel charges.

Soon after his release, Tukuta took to his popular Facebook page saying his arrest and detention was for a reason.

“We shall not be scared to continue speaking for the poor people of this country. I have come too strong and fear is not my portion. While in custody I learnt how our brothers suffer and I shall speak for them. I was there for a purpose and that is to revive the VOICE OF THE VOICELESS,” wrote Chellah.

©Kalemba