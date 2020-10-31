FEAR OF A CHANGE OF GOVERNMENT GRIPS THE PF-M’MEMBE

By Logic Lukwanda

Opposition Socialist Party Leader Fred M’membe says the fear of losing power and that of change is wide spread among leaders in the current regime including the President himself.

Dr M’membe is of the view that this has actually become a phobia among PF leaders considering their deeds in the recent past as the country builds up to the 2021 general elections.

He said avoiding change; one may go to great lengths, break ties, tell lies or make excuses, manipulate electoral processes, rig elections, commit human rights violations and other ills.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Dr M’membe notes that nothing lasts forever as change is inevitable; hence there is no need to fear it but always prepare and be ready to embrace it.

He was reacting to a recent statement made by Petauke Member of Parliament Dora Siliya who is also Information and Broadcasting Minister which has been deemed tribal, hurtful and divisive.

PHOENIX FM NEWS