We will be in big problems if the UPND wins, Southern Province Patriotic Front chairperson Lawrence Evans tells Inonge Wina.

“So we should not give them a chance,” says Evans.

Evans is relatively a more decent and honest man. His fears are real. He knows how the Patriotic Front has mistreated UPND and other opposition leaders and cadres. For a long time they have been pummelling the UPND and other opposition leaders and cadres without any fear of retribution or even condemnation by public opinion. Why are they getting scared now?

Many UPND leaders and cadres would have been saved if Patriotic Front leaders and cadres were deterred by the fear of retribution.

The fear comes from the visible possibility of the Patriotic Front losing next year’s elections. And the challenge is no longer from UPND alone. As we pointed out the other week, the Socialist Party cannot be ignored anymore. The threat is no longer UPND alone. Any honest and well informed person will accept that the Socialist Party is now a serious contender for power. It’s no longer a one or two horse race. Areas like the northern parts of the country where UPND had serious problems penetrating the Socialist Party is doing fairly well. And the Patriotic Front leadership is in serious panic over the Socialist Party in the northern part of the country. For over six months they have been denying the Socialist Party permits to simply hold a rally in Chinsali. And the Patriotic Front is not hiding its fear. They are saying that if the Socialist Party is allowed to hold a rally in Chinsali that will be the end of the Patriotic Front in that part of the country.

So the Patriotic Front fear of losing power next year is not imaginary, it’s real. And what makes the Patriotic Front scared is how they have brutalised their opponents. It has been a very cruel and brutal rule.

In addition to this is corruption. This is the most corrupt regime in the entire history of Zambia. There’s no honest new government that will not prosecute many of them for corruption.

They also know that once they lose power their lifestyles will change, will drop. Why? It’s simply because they have been parasitic on the state. This fear has been expressed by Edgar Lungu himself. And his minions like Stephen Kampyongo have also expressed similar fear. And you can hear and see the panic in words and actions.

It is said that fools reject reality and expect things to be different. The wise accept reality and expect the unexpected.

Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more so that we may fear less. What the mind doesn’t understand, it worships or fears.

Fear, hatred, and suspicion narrow your mind – compassion opens it.

If you want to cure the nation, don’t emanate fear – emanate love.