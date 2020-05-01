FEARS THAT ECZ IS PLANNING TO POSTPONE THE 2021 GENERAL ELECTIONS UNFOUNDED

I have seen and read many posts, arising from the rescheduling of the Registration of Voters and proposed realignment of the Electoral Calendar by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) due to Coronavirus pandemic, expressing fear of a possible postponement of the 2021 General Elections.

These fears may be unfounded and baseless and perhaps anchored on igmorance and placed on a wrong institution altogether-the ECZ. The ECZ, by law, has no power to postpone a General Election in Zambia.

Its powers end at amending the Electoral CALENDAR and that of moving around with the by-elections within the 90 day period provided for in the Constitution.

The holding of any election in Zambia is prescribed activity in the Constitution of Zambia and to postpone a General Election is outside the prescribed mandate and timeframes accorded to the ECZ.

Any change to the holding of any election must have the stamp of the National Assembly. The National Assembly has to be convened to change the relevant Articles such as 56 on General Election and 57 on by-elections.

This requires the supoort of 2/3 majority of the Members of the National Assembly to change/amend the Constitution of Zambia and therefore postpone any election.

Since the ruling PF, plus all the independents and other opposition MPs put together, has no that 2/3 majority in the National Assembly currently to unilaterally amend the Constitution of Zambia, it goes without saying that some UPND MPs will have to be convinced to support that move to postpone the General Election scheduled for 2021.

This again can only be done/announced by the President not the ECZ. So EYES and EARS must be on the activities of the National Assembly and to some extent the President HIMSELF not the ECZ.

The President has limited power too to postpone any election in Zambia except with the support of the National Assembly of Zambia.

Only under Art 81(2) when the country is at war, where at the moment guarantees the President some leverage to extend his and that of parliament’s mandate/term by a year with the support of a simple majority vote which the President and his ruling party have WITHOUT hustle.

Therefore, let us put our fears in the right place, institutions and individuals and direct our eyes and ears there as the role and mandate of the ECZ is to manage, conduct and administer the elections and electoral process as prescribed.

Kindly share

I submit

McDonald Chipenzi, Electoral Expert