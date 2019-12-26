President Lungu says people are free to criticise the government but government but it will only embrace constructive criticism.

The Head of State said some people were criticising the government for the sake of doing so without offering alternative solutions.

He said the government would not be offended when criticised or called names but would only react when it deemed it fit.

“Please feel free to criticise us, call us names, we will not be offended. I know that some people want us to react; we won’t react because we know when to react. But if your message is well meant, we will take it, no matter how unpalatable,” President Lungu said.

President Lungu said this during Christmas mass at Monastery of St Clare in Lusaka’s Palabana area where First Lady Esther Lungu accompanied him yesterday.

President Lungu reitariated his appeal to the Church to continue praying for leaders because they were mere mortals called upon to serve but they were bound to fail without Jesus Christ.

President Lungu who donated various items to Sisters of St Clare, Said people should develop a culture of giving than receiving because God blesses a hand that give.

And First Lady Esther Lungu urged the congregants to promote peace and love and that God should be praised for what he had done.

The Jesuit priest Fr Edson Hambayi said it was a blessing to have a President who respects God. ZNBC NEWS