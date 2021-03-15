Felistus is Zambia’s longest serving female bus conductor

FELISTUS is a popular name at Kulima Tower bus station in Lusaka, not for street vending, but for her job as a female bus conductor.

Ask any bus driver and conductor regardless of which route they operate from, they would tell you that everyone at the bus station knows Felistus Mwanza as “bus conductor mkazi,” which means, female bus conductor.

Felistus has been doing this job for 18 years, making her one of Zambia’s longest serving female bus conductors in a male-dominated field .

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail