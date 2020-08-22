FROM A FUTURELESS-LOOKING BOY TO AN ACCOMPLISHED SCHOLAR AND AN ACCA GLOBAL AWARD WINNING PROFESSIONAL FIGURE.

I was born on 29 January 1959 in a family of 10 children. My life was not easy because I had to sacrifice for my siblings by attending night school to enable them to attain good quality education as the whole family could not go to school at the same time due to financial constraints.

I was a very small little boy going and learning at night whilst my friends went to school during the day.

I attended Mukasa Seminary from Form 4 and Form 5 with the help of Bishop Potani. I faced with the challenge of not being able to read and write because I spent most of my time in night school. Every morning at Mass, we took turns to read in the chapel and when it was my turn, that was the beginning of agony.

I had a fear of going to church when it was my time to read because I could not read simple words. It would take longer than necessary for me to finish the first or second reading. When it came reading passages in English, I was the greatest fan because my fellow pupils enjoyed my inability to read and so, every time I would read, they cheered me on.

Despite the challenges I faced, Bishop Potani had planted a seed of hope in my life. I never gave up. I soldiered on even when the future looked dim. It was that hope that has made me into the man I am today.