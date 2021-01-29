FEMALE LED KALINGALINGA TOWNSHIP DRUGS GANG ARRESTED

The Drug Enforcement Commission-DEC-has arrested a notorious drugs gang led by a 69 year old female in Lusaka’s Kalingalinga compound.

DEC Public Relations Officer, Theresa Katongo says this follows an operation undertaken in Kalingalinga Township where the notorious gang of five males and their purported leader identified as Rhoda Mpande have been arrested for drug trafficking.

She says the gang has been reported several times for disturbing peace among residents of Kalingalinga Township.

Mrs. Katongo has identified the five male members as Joseph Jere, 18, Evans Muzabala, 22, James Mwanza, 29, and two juveniles who were found with 42 sachets of heroin and loose cannabis weighing 39.7 grams.

Meanwhile in Luapula Province the commission has arrested three (3) small scale farmers for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 1.23 tonnes contrary to Cap 96 of the Laws of Zambia.