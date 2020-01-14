FEMALE STUDENT SHOT IN HER BOARDING HOUSE IN LUSAKA, POLICE SAY

IN a shocking incident that brought to the fore both safety in boarding houses and the easy availability of firearms in the city, a female student of Royal Medical University in Lusaka’s Chazanga compound has survived a bullet wound after she was shot on the left shoulder by unknown people.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo in a statement said according to the victim who stays in a boarding house with fellow students, she was hit on her left shoulder by a bullet on Sunday between 21:00 hours and 22:00 hours.

Katongo said the victim was rushed to Matero Level one Hospital by fellow students and was later referred to UTH.

And Katongo said investigations in the matter have been instituted.