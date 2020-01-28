FERRYING AND DISTRIBUTION OF DMMU BRANDED MEALIE-MEAL IN CHILUBI JEOPARDISING THE BY-ELECTION

GEARS INITIATIVE ZAMBIA has noted with great concern the continued distribution of branded and unbranded mealie-meal bags to people of Chilubi island and Kalomo Districts by Disaster Management Mitigation Unit (DMMU) hosted by the Office of the Vice-President ahead of the parliamentary and local government by-elections in these two districts.

GEARS Initiative Zambia is also in receipt of reports from Chilubi island District that some mealie-meal bags branded Superior Milling Company have found their way in CHILUBI ISLAND and ‘re being distributed to the locals ahead of the by-election.

Unless our information is not right, Superior Milling Company is said to have been taken and is now under the management of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) a government development agency.

Therefore, we wonder whether this mealie-meal from this company is also acquired freely or at a fee and further wonder how hunger has become so critical in Chilubi island since the nomination on 16 January 2020 to attract such truckloads of mealie-meal from DMMU and other sources if this act is just not a mere electoral bribery and corruption!

The activities of the DMMU, a government owned and managed institutions under the leadership of Chanda Kabwe, is a clear demonstration of electoral coreuption, coerciveness, bribery, blackmail and general malpractices ahead of the parliamentary and local by-elections in these areas.

DMMU is now using hunger as a tool trying very hard to aid the ruling party to win elections as observed in its past activities ahead of the by-elections in Roan, Sesheke, Kafue, Katuba, Kaoma and Bahati.

The DMMU and ZAMPOST are in breach of Regulation 15 of the ELECTORAL Code of Conduct subsection 1(i) which guides that:

*A person (Institution) shall not abuse or attempt to abuse a position of power, privilege or influence for purpose of political purposes including any offer of a reward…*

The Code further outlaws the offer of any inducement (distribution of mealie-meal in Chilubi Island), rewards or bribe to any person in consideration of such person to vote or discriminate any person in any other manner in connection with an election or political activities (conduct of ZAMPOST on its ferry).

The conduct of Zampost and DMMU, govwenment owned institutions ahead of the CHILUBI ISLAND PARLIAMENTARY by-election under the watch of the ECZ, Police, ACC, is undermining the principle of a free and fair election in these areas.

To this end, we invite the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to invoke its powers and authority provided for under Regulation 11 which mandates it to *reprimand these institutions for such a conduct which is in violation of the Code*.

We further call on the ECZ to apply regulation 3 that demands that it *censures acts done by government and its organs which are aimed at jeopardising elections or done in contravention of the code*

ECZ and its partner institutions like Police, ACC etc cannot just behave like they do not exist in these areas hosting by-elections and allow electoral malpractices to take place uncensored and unabated.

McDonald Chipenzi

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

27/01/2020