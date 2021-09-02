Few extracts from President Hichilema ‘s BBC focus on Africa interview last night..

-A horrifying amount of funds were stolen from the national treasuries.

-Some people from the previous regime are trying to do last minute transactions in the theft of funds, but we will get to the bottom of that very soon.

-Before the Zambian government discuss anything to do with debt from international community there is need to show prudence in local resource management.

-We have inherited leadership where we are yet to know the damage caused out of corruption and the amount of debt the country has from various donors.

-We have to empower the youth with skills that will help drive the economy of this country.

-The youths are the majority and we have to empower them with education to be able to fit in well to our economic agenda.

-We started by appointing an experienced minister of finance for us not operate in learning curve but understand what we are doing from the start because the damage that was done to the economy is huge.

-We will try and see to it that the women, youths and the disabled are considered in our governance system in a few years to come.

Courtesy of Mastone Monze